Spain, the largest country in Southern Europe and the fourth-most populous European nation, has become a top destination for remote workers due to its favorable policies.

With freelancing and remote jobs becoming increasingly popular, many professionals are now seeking opportunities to travel while continuing their work. Recognizing this trend, Spain has introduced a Digital Nomad Visa, offering high-speed internet, tax incentives, and other benefits to remote workers.

Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa Requirements

To qualify for this visa, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a non-European national.

Be a freelancer or work for a company based outside Spain.

Have no criminal record in Spain or any other country in the last five years.

Obtain health insurance from a provider operating in Spain.

Provide proof of qualifications, either through a university degree or work experience.

Demonstrate a professional work history.

Freelancers must prove a working relationship with a foreign company for at least three months.

Minimum Income Requirement

A key condition for obtaining Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa is meeting the financial threshold:

Applicants must have a minimum monthly income of $2,750 .

. If bringing family members, the required income increases to $3,750 per month.

With Spain ranked as the top destination for digital nomads in 2025, this visa offers a great opportunity for Pakistani freelancers and remote workers looking to live and work in Europe.