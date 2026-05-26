More than 1.5 million Muslims gathered at Mount Arafat on Tuesday as the annual Haj pilgrimage reached its spiritual climax under intense desert heat.

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From early morning, thousands of white-robed pilgrims climbed the rocky hill near Makkah, reciting verses from the Holy Quran and offering prayers.

Mount Arafat holds deep significance in Islam as the site where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his final sermon.

Extreme Heat Challenges Pilgrims During Haj Rituals

Temperatures in the holy city climbed close to 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday after reaching 44 degrees in recent days.

Saudi authorities urged pilgrims to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and follow health safety instructions during the outdoor rituals.

The Haj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, requires all financially and physically capable Muslims to perform it at least once in their lifetime.

Middle East Conflict Overshadows Pilgrimage

This year’s Haj took place amid tensions across the Middle East following the ongoing US and Israeli conflict with Iran.

Despite the regional uncertainty, over 1.5 million pilgrims travelled to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

According to Iran’s IRNA news agency, more than 30,000 Iranian pilgrims attended Haj this year, significantly lower than the 86,000 originally expected due to the “wartime situation”.

Pilgrims from around the world continued prayers and spiritual reflection as Haj rituals entered their most important stage.