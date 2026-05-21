An investiture ceremony was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to confer military honours on officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army for acts of gallantry and distinguished national service.

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According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Tamgha-i-Basalat Awards Presented

The ceremony included the conferment of:

50 Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards

12 Tamgha-i-Basalat medals

Awards given posthumously were received by the families of martyrs in recognition of their sacrifices for the country.

Tribute to Shuhada and Ghazis

Addressing the ceremony, Field Marshal Asim Munir said the nation’s martyrs and war veterans remain a symbol of pride and sacrifice.

He stated that Pakistan’s peace and security are the result of the unwavering commitment and supreme sacrifices of the country’s armed forces.

He also praised the resilience and strength shown by the families of martyrs, calling their sacrifices invaluable for the nation.

Commitment to Counterterrorism Operations Reaffirmed

Field Marshal Munir commended the operational readiness of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies, reaffirming continued national resolve against terrorism.

He stated that efforts to eliminate militancy and ensure long-term peace and stability across the country would continue without compromise.

Recent Military Honours by President Zardari

The development follows a recent ceremony in which Asif Ali Zardari conferred 47 military awards on officers and soldiers for bravery, leadership, and distinguished service.

Among the honours were posthumous Sitara-i-Basalat awards for personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, along with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) awards presented to senior officers.