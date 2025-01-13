Karachi, 13th January 2025: The Musaliha International Center for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution (MICADR) and the Legal Aid Society (LAS) hosted a panel discussion, “Beyond the Gavel: Charting a New Path in Dispute Resolution,” on January 9, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel Karachi. The event brought together legal professionals, business leaders from family-owned firms, SMEs, large corporations, and prominent law firms to explore the transformative potential of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in commercial disputes.

The discussion highlighted the inefficiencies and high costs of traditional litigation and underscored ADR methods like mediation and arbitration as faster, cost-effective, and relationship-preserving alternatives. Barrister Haya Emaan Zahid, CEO of LAS and MICADR Board Member, emphasized the urgent need for ADR reforms in Pakistan to ensure timely justice and create a mediation ecosystem that supports both courts and the public.

Moderated by Sarha Rasheed, Co-Founder of MICADR, the panel explored ADR’s growing importance in Karachi’s commercial sectors, such as energy, telecom, IT, manufacturing, and banking. Panelists discussed how ADR fosters trust, resolves conflicts quickly, and helps prevent disruptions that can affect business operations and growth.

Panel experts included Haider Waheed (HWP Law), Arshad Tayebaly (Mohsin Tayebaly & Co.), Dr. Huma Baqai (MITE), Jahanzeb Awan (Haidermota & Co.), Alizeh Bashir (Kabraji & Talibuddin), Mayhar Kazi (RIAA Barker Gillette), Ali Almani (Fazle Ghani & Co.), and Farid Alam (AKD Securities). They addressed challenges like Pakistan’s judicial backlog of 2.6 million cases, the role of ADR in large infrastructure projects, and the need for regulatory reforms to mainstream mediation.

The panel also discussed global frameworks, such as the Singapore Convention, to enhance Pakistan’s business-friendly reputation. ADR was seen as vital for strengthening economic growth, boosting investor confidence, and promoting commercial harmony. Panelists called for unified mediation legislation and the adoption of international frameworks to make ADR more effective and institutionalized.

The event concluded with remarks from Justice Mr. Arif Hussain Khilji, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, emphasizing collaboration between businesses, legal professionals, and policymakers to integrate ADR into Pakistan’s dispute resolution framework. The seminar reinforced MICADR’s leadership in promoting ADR as a key driver of Pakistan’s commercial and legal development.