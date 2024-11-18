A tragic incident unfolded in the Minawali district of Punjab, where a woman fatally shot a young man after he refused to marry her.

According to police report, the woman, who was already married, had invited the young man to her house to discuss the annulment of her current marriage.

However, when the man learned that the annulment had not yet been finalized, he declined her proposal. Enraged, the woman allegedly opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Authorities confirmed that her case for annulment was still pending in court.

In a separate harrowing incident of domestic violence in Faisalabad, a man reportedly assaulted his wife with a hot iron rod, causing severe burns, and also beat her with a stick.

Police identified the accused as Abid, who, according to the victim’s mother, had a history of violent behavior and threats against his wife, Sana. The mother attributed his abusive actions to tensions stemming from the divorce of Sana’s sister.