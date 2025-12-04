(December 3, 2025) : Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum & All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman National Business Group Pakistan, Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, and Former Provincial Minister Information Technology, has extended his warmest felicitations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates on the joyous occasion of their 54th National Day (Eid Al Etihad).

In a statement issued today, Mian Zahid Hussain paid rich tribute to the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose legacy of wisdom and unity laid the foundation for a modern, progressive state. He emphasized that the bond between Pakistan and the UAE is not merely diplomatic but is rooted in shared history, brotherhood, and mutual respect that has stood the test of time. Mian Zahid Hussain also acknowledged HE Salem M. Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan and HE Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi, Consul General of UAE in Karachi as the architect of Pak-UAE cordial and brotherly relations.

“The UAE is a second home to millions of Pakistanis and a cornerstone of our economic stability,” said Mian Zahid Hussain. He highlighted that the economic cooperation between the two nations has reached new heights, with bilateral trade volume exceeding US$7.43 billion in 2024. He noted with satisfaction that Pakistani exports to the UAE have seen a robust increase, rising by over 24% recently, which signals a maturing trade relationship moving beyond traditional commodities.

Mian Zahid Hussain, specifically lauded the UAE’s transformative investments in Pakistan’s critical sectors. He pointed to the strategic agreements in logistics and port operations, particularly the development projects at Karachi Port Trust by Abu Dhabi Ports and DP World with NLC, as game-changers for Pakistan’s maritime economy. Furthermore, he welcomed the UAE’s deepening footprint in Pakistan’s telecommunications, conventional and digital banking sectors, which aligns with the global shift towards a digital economy.

“The 1.8 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE continues to be a vital bridge between our nations,” he remarked. “Their contribution is reflected in the remittances sent home, which are projected to surpass US$8 billion this year. This financial lifeline is crucial for Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and economic resilience.”

Looking ahead, Mian Zahid Hussain urged both governments to further leverage the decisions made during the recent Joint Ministerial Commissions. He called for accelerated cooperation in corporate farming, food security, renewable energy, and information technology. He expressed optimism that the UAE’s “Falcon Arabic” AI initiative and Pakistan’s growing tech talent pool could offer lucrative opportunities for joint ventures.

Mian Zahid Hussain concluded by praying for the continued safety, security, and prosperity of the UAE under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming the commitment of Pakistan’s business community to strengthening these brotherly ties.