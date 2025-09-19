(September 19, 2025) : Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum & All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman National Business Group Pakistan, Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, and Former Provincial Minister Information Technology, today issued a statement praising the recently signed Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Mr. Hussain, a respected leader in the Pakistani business community and a former Minister of I.T. for the Government of Sindh, described the pact as a “defining moment” for both nations.

“This landmark agreement, endorsed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, not only solidifies our long-standing partnership but also marks the dawn of a new era for our shared future,” said Mr. Hussain. He highlighted the agreement’s core provision that “any aggression against one country shall be considered an aggression against both” as a powerful deterrent. He also noted that this move has strategic implications for Pakistan’s security and influence on the international stage, particularly in light of recent geopolitical shifts in the Middle East.

Mr. Hussain emphasized the economic benefits of the pact, calling it a “security-for-economic stability model” that will ensure continued financial support for Pakistan. He pointed out that Saudi Arabia is Pakistan’s largest source of remittances, with the Pakistani expatriate community of 2.5 million playing a vital role in both economies. The agreement will likely pave the way for increased military modernization, technology transfer, and deeper trade ties, offering Pakistan new opportunities to diversify its exports and achieve a trade surplus.

“The business community is ready to leverage this historic alliance to drive economic growth and stability,” he concluded. “This pact is a testament to our enduring relationship, founded on shared values and mutual respect.” The FPCCI is committed to working with the government to ensure this strategic partnership translates into tangible economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan.