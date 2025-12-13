Lahore, December 13: MG Pakistan, in collaboration with JW SEZ, has announced the introduction of the SGMW Binguo EV, a B?segment hatchback developed by SAIC?GM?Wuling (SGMW). The MG Binguo would be available at an attractive retail price Rs. 5,999,000. MG has started the booking at Rs. 1.2 million advance amount while the delivery may start by Q1 2026.

The vehicle was on public display at PAPS and in select dealerships to gauge market response and consumer acceptability. The launch aligns with Pakistan’s New Energy Vehicles Policy 2025–2030, which sets adoption targets of 30% new EV sales by 2030 and 90% by 2040, supported by fiscal incentives, infrastructure development, and local manufacturing initiatives.

An MG Pakistan spokesperson commented: “The Binguo EV, which we call ‘The Electric Icon,’ reflects our commitment to making electric mobility accessible to Pakistani consumers. By introducing this proven international model, we aim to evaluate customer expectations and ensure our future EV offerings align with the needs of urban drivers and the country’s evolving mobility landscape.”

A JW SEZ representative added: “This collaboration demonstrates how international partnerships can support Pakistan’s EV policy goals. By bringing the Binguo EV to local dealerships, we are contributing to the government’s vision of reducing reliance on fossil fuels, curbing emissions, and accelerating the transition to sustainable transport.”

The Binguo EV is one of SGMW’s best?selling hatchbacks internationally. Its arrival in Pakistan is intended to expand choices in the hatchback segment and provide an electric alternative for urban buyers. The vehicle features LED headlamps with X?shaped daytime running lights, “flowing water” body lines, a corrugated grille, and a duck?tail rear design. Dual?tone paint finishes are available.

The cabin includes dual 10.25?inch displays, a centre console, and an extended wheelbase to improve interior space. Equipment includes synthetic?leather upholstery, a 6?way power driver’s seat, a multifunction steering wheel, and multiple storage solutions. The Binguo EV is equipped with a 31.9 kWh battery pack, offering up to 333 km of CLTC?rated range. Charging options include standard AC home charging and DC fast charging, with typical daily levels achievable in approximately 30 minutes depending on charger type and conditions.

Standard features include SRS airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, cruise control, rear parking sensors, and a rear?view camera. The introduction of the Binguo EV marks a step toward expanding electric mobility in Pakistan. The vehicle combines established international development with specifications tailored for urban use, offering a potential new option for value?conscious buyers.