Karachi, September 3, 2025: MG Motors Pakistan has partnered with MCB Bank Limited to introduce an exclusive auto financing package on its premium SUVs, the MG HS PHEV and MG HS Trophy, making luxury mobility more accessible for Pakistani customers.

The limited-time offer, valid from September 1 to October 31, 2025, is designed to provide affordability and convenience with the key benefits such as free registration, priority delivery, discounted financing rate of 1-Year KIBOR + 2.75% and insurance at just 1.5%.

This collaboration reflects MG’s commitment to delivering premium experiences with unmatched value while ensuring that customers can enjoy cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly driving solutions without financial strain.

Commenting on the partnership, Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager, Marketing Division, MG Motors Pakistan, said “Our collaboration with MCB Bank underscores our vision of combining premium mobility with greater accessibility. With exclusive benefits such as free registration, priority delivery, and highly competitive financing rates, customers can now enjoy MG’s innovative SUVs with unmatched peace of mind and convenience.”