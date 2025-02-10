ISLAMABAD: The Metro Bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been temporarily suspended due to a protest by lawyers, ARY News reported on Monday.

Various lawyer groups have organized a protest in Islamabad today against a session of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), which is set to select eight judges for the Supreme Court. The administration announced that Metro Bus service will remain unavailable from Faiz Ahmed Faiz station to Secretariat and from Rawalpindi Saddar Station to Faiz Ahmed Faiz station due to security concerns.

The JCP is scheduled to meet today to discuss the elevation of judges to the Supreme Court. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi and will focus on selecting judges from the five senior-most high court judges for the Supreme Court. Reports indicate that the JCP is expected to choose two judges each from the Islamabad and Sindh High Courts and one each from the Balochistan and Peshawar High Courts.

Earlier, the Metro Bus service was restored in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after being suspended during the PTI protest.