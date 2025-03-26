26th March 2025, Karachi : Eocean’s implementation of the WhatsApp Business Platform for Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) (a part of e & group) has earned a coveted global recognition from Meta, positioning Pakistan on the world stage for digital transformation success. This acknowledgment highlights how Eocean’s Digital Connect, a customer engagement platform built on top of official WhatsApp Business APIs, automates customer interactions at scale.

Through Eocean’s implementation of WhatsApp Business API, millions of PTCL customers can now lodge complaints, troubleshoot issues, pay bills, and access add-on services—all within a WhatsApp Chat. This self-service platform not only delivers instant, personalized assistance but also streamlines PTCL’s customer service operations by minimizing manual interventions.

Over the one-year period from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024, the new approach significantly outperformed conventional methods:

• 31% reduction in complaints routed directly to customer service, thanks to automated troubleshooting

• 10% decrease in dispatch service requests through WhatsApp Flows

• 34% of all complaints resolved immediately without additional team support

As the first case study of a Pakistan-based Meta Business Partner, Eocean’s success with PTCL serves as an inspiring example of digital transformation.

Syed Amir Jafri, Chief Executive, eOcean:

“Our work with PTCL underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. By harnessing the power of Meta’s platform, we provided millions of users with faster, more personalized service and set new benchmarks in the industry. We are immensely proud that Meta has recognized these efforts on a global scale.”

Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL Group:

“Innovation and customer-centricity lie at the heart of PTCL Group. The automated troubleshooting in our WhatsApp-based complaint system has transformed both our operations and our customers’ experiences. This recognition from Meta is a testament to how we’ve turned challenges into impactful opportunities—internally and for our customers.”

This groundbreaking collaboration sets the stage for greater industry-wide transformation, providing a model for intuitive, scalable solutions that will shape the future of digital customer service.