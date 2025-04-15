Karachi, 15th April 2025 – Messe Frankfurt Pakistan, in collaboration with the newly established Trade Promotion Alliance (TPA), successfully hosted their first social networking event – a Padel Tennis Evening held at the Emaar – Maidan Padel Courts.

The event brought together key stakeholders from Pakistan’s business and trade community in an informal setting designed to encourage meaningful networking.

Notable participants included: Omer Salahuddin, CEO Messe Frankfurt Pakistan and Founder, Trade Promotion Alliance, Asfandayar Farrukh, Chairman, Retail Association of Pakistan and Director, Hub Leather, Abdus Samad, CEO, Pinnacle Fibre, Amin Sakhia Al-Faz Garments, Farrukh Karim – UBL, Ammar Akbani from Gul Ahmed and Mohammad Abbas – Proline.

Omer Salahuddin said, “This event marks a new way of building business connections — in a more relaxed space where people can talk openly. An evening with sport, casual chats, and food is something we plan to do with different industry leaders every month.”

The Trade Promotion Alliance (TPA) aims to hold more events like this on a regular basis. These activities support Messe Frankfurt’s efforts in helping Pakistani businesses grow through exhibitions like Heimtextil, Apparel Sourcing, Texworld. Automechanika, Beautyworld and Techtextil where companies can meet buyers and expand into global markets.