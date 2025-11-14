Karachi, Messe Frankfurt, one of the world’s leading organizers of trade fairs and exhibitions, is taking part in Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2025, which is being started today, at the Karachi Expo Centre. The three-day event runs from 14th to 16th November 2025, bringing automotive industry experts together.

The Pakistan Auto Show is recognized as the country’s premier platform for the automotive sector, hosting local and international companies to present the latest technologies, innovations, and services driving the future of mobility.

Messe Frankfurt is participating in the exhibition at Hall No. 2, Stand No. 10, under the stand name “Messe Frankfurt.” Visitors on the opening day are invited to meet the Messe Frankfurt team and explore opportunities through Automechanika, the world’s leading trade fair brand for the automotive aftermarket industry.

With an extensive global portfolio including Automechanika Frankfurt, Automechanika Dubai, and Automechanika Istanbul, Messe Frankfurt continues to play a pivotal role in connecting automotive professionals, fostering innovation, and enabling business growth worldwide.

By participating in PAPS 2025, Messe Frankfurt aims to strengthen its footprint in the South Asian automotive market, engage with local stakeholders, and identify new areas of collaboration and expansion.

The first day of the event saw vibrant interactions, insightful discussions, and strong interest from visitors eager to learn more about Messe Frankfurt’s international automotive initiatives.