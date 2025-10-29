AUSTRALIA : A message in a bottle thrown into the sea during World War I has been found off the coast of Australia. Two soldiers had sealed their letters in the bottle and thrown them away 109 years ago. According to a foreign news agency, Debra Brown said that she and her family were cleaning the beach at Wharton Beach when her daughter found a bottle containing letters from Malcolm Alexander Neville and William Kirk Harley (soldiers who participated in World War I in 1916). Malcolm’s letter revealed that he was from Wolkawatte, South Australia. Debra Brown contacted his relative Herbie Newell using Facebook. Malcolm Neville was killed fighting in France a few months after writing this message. Herbie Neville said he had heard stories about his great-grandfather from his maternal grandmother.

