Message from Dr. Gholam Mujtaba,Pakistani American & Republican Leader

Chairman, Pakistan Policy Institute USA.

On this Pakistan Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my fellow Pakistanis and the global Pakistani diaspora. As a proud Pakistani American, I cherish the enduring friendship between the United States and Pakistan — a bond strengthened under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump.

Our shared values, mutual respect, and strategic cooperation remain the foundation of this relationship. Let us continue to work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security for both our nations.

Pakistan Zindabad — Long Live U.S.-Pakistan Friendship!