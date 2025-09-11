Pakistan’s long-term prosperity depends on one key factor: merit. Countries that choose, reward, and promote based on merit—starting in schools and extending through civil service and industry—attract talent, commercialize research, and foster upward mobility domestically and internationally. A quick look across South Asia and into the U.S. labor market reveals how differences in education quality and hiring practices multiply over time.

How the region compares in university performance

QS World University Rankings (2026) place India’s top institution, IIT Delhi, at #=123, while Pakistan’s leading university, Quaid-i-Azam University, is at #354. Bangladesh’s top engineering school, BUET, ranks between #761 and #770. These snapshots are not destiny—but they are indicators of research output, internationalization, and employer reputation that directly influence graduate employability.

For additional regional context, QS’ Asia listings show Pakistan’s NUST and Quaid-i-Azam as notable performers in Southern Asia, yet they still lag behind Indian peers, who are ranked much higher in the tables—another sign of the gap in research scale and employer connections.

How South Asian expatriates succeed in the United States

In the U.S., educational attainment and skill-linked visas translate directly into professional outcomes:

* Indian Americans: 77% hold a bachelor’s or higher degree—driving their prominence in high-skill industries.

* Pakistani Americans: 59% hold a bachelor’s or higher degree, above the U.S. average but below Indian peers—showing strong potential with room to grow.

* Bangladeshi Americans: 51% hold a bachelor’s or higher degree—gradually increasing but still striving for more.

These attainment gaps reflect U.S. H-1B outcomes: in FY2024, 71% of approved petitions were for beneficiaries born in India, highlighting how sustained, merit-based STEM pipelines at home can become competitive advantages abroad.

What causes the gap?

1. Admissions and assessment: Clear, high-stakes selection processes that emphasize secondary-school math and science preparation consistently supply elite programs and employers.

2. Research funding at scale: Competitive grants, doctoral pipelines, and industry co-funding boost publication impact and patents—key QS signals that also create real jobs.

3. Employer demand signals: Structured campus recruiting, internships, and capstone projects connect curricula to market needs.

4. Civil-service and public-sector hiring: Systems that favor seniority or connections over performance hinder innovation and talent retention. International benchmarking shows that merit-based recruitment and promotion are essential to strengthen state capacity.

A Pakistan program for merit-based renewal

1) Make merit measurable from start to finish.

* Admissions: Expand nationwide, proctored standardized testing for university entry; safeguard need-blind, merit-based admissions; publish acceptance score bands by program.

* Hiring: Mandate blind initial screening (no name, domicile, or reference to family) for public and SOE roles; publish rubrics and panel scores after hiring.

* Promotion: Shift to performance-based contracts linked to measurable outcomes (delivery KPIs, research impact, student placement rates).

2) Accelerate research and PhD pipelines.

* Establish a National Competitive Grants Agency with international peer review; focus on mission areas such as water & climate resilience, agri-tech, and AI for public services.

* Fund 1000 industry-embedded PhD fellowships and post-doc positions per year, requiring co-supervision by industry and academia, and promote commercialization.

3) Turn campuses into talent engines.

* Require every accredited university to implement co-op or paid internship programs lasting at least 6–12 months of combined work-based learning.

* Publish graduate employment dashboards by program, including placement rates, median salaries, top employers, and time-to-job.

4) Modernize the civil service recruitment process.

* Digitize the entire FPSC and provincial recruitment process, including anonymous screening, structured interviews, and video-recorded panels, then publish ranked lists with detailed scores.

* Create lateral-entry fast streams (3–5 year terms) for STEM, health, and infrastructure talent with compensation bands aligned to market medians. Comparative experience shows merit-based entry enhances service quality and policy implementation.

5) Align degrees with global demand.

* Map curricula to shortage lists in cybersecurity, data, semiconductors, green energy, and health tech; establish national skills standards with employers; expand apprenticeship councils for each sector.

* Encourage English-medium technical writing, coding standards, and soft skills (such as presentation and teamwork)—the hidden advantage in cross-border work.

6) Mobilize the diaspora.

* Launch Visiting Professor and Industry Mentor programs to bring Pakistani-origin experts for short residencies, including teaching blocks, lab setups, and venture clinics.

* Create a Merit Bond that jointly funds labs and startup studios through matched diaspora donations and IP-sharing agreements.

7) Showcase performance on QS metrics—because they drive essential reforms.

* Employer reputation assessed through national employer surveys and placement audits.

* Faculty/student ratio: targeted hiring in priority departments.

* International research network: co-authorship grants with top 200 partners; funds open-access publishing and research exchanges.

What success looks like (5-year targets)

* QS: at least one Pakistani university in the global top 200, two in the top 300; BUET-like engineering peers as collaborators, not competitors.

* Employment: Each accredited program reports a placement rate exceeding 85% within six months, along with published salary medians.

* Civil service: All federal hires are made through anonymized screening and structured interviews, with annual performance reports made public.

* Diaspora: Over 500 visiting experts annually; 50 co-created spinouts; measurable increase in U.S. STEM placements on merit (OPT/H-1B) without intermediaries.

Author

Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD, Ed.D., holds two doctorates and has served as Associate Dean at the American International University, President of the Pakistan Pharmacy Teachers Association, and Visiting Professor of Pharmacology at Baqai Medical University. He has published hundreds of research papers worldwide. He is also Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA and a senior Republican leader in the United States.