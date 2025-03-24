The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made the meningitis vaccine compulsory for all pilgrims attending Hajj 2025, including both Saudi nationals and international travelers.

With millions gathering in close quarters, this measure aims to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and protect pilgrims from this potentially life-threatening illness.

“No vaccination, no Hajj,” a ministry spokesperson emphasized, underscoring the importance of this health requirement.

To enforce this rule, proof of vaccination will be mandatory during Hajj package registration, ensuring a safer pilgrimage experience for all.