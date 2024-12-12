USA : Members of the Rotary Club of Birmingham, Alabama, USA, a founding partner of Operation Wipe Out, an initiative aimed at eliminating cervical cancer. From left: Bruce Rogers, club president; Dr. Isabel Scarinci, professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and founder of Operation Wipe Out; Nancy Wright, director of the cancer prevention and control division at the Alabama Department of Public Health; and Dr. Warner K. Huh, professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.