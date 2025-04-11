Popular transgender dancer Mehak Malik has been booked by Bahawalpur police under allegations of performing an obscene dance at a Mehndi event held in Yazman Mandi, a city in south Punjab.

The FIR, lodged under Amplifier Act violations, names Malik and 35 others, though no arrests have been made so far.

Allegations Detailed in FIR:

Malik was invited to dance at a wedding ceremony in a village near Yazman Mandi.

It is alleged she wore revealing clothes and performed to explicit songs .

and performed to . Several attendees reportedly showered her with money during the performance.

during the performance. Of the 35 accused, 10 have been identified, while 25 remain unnamed.

Controversy & Criticism:

Reports suggest government employees , including a police officer , were present at the event—though none have been officially named in the case.

, including a , were present at the event—though none have been officially named in the case. The incident has ignited debate on social media, with concerns raised about selective accountability, cultural bias, and double standards in law enforcement.

Broader Context:

The Punjab government has banned transgender performers from stage dramas , a move widely criticized by rights activists.

, a move widely criticized by rights activists. A bill supporting the ban has also been tabled in the Punjab Assembly, intensifying scrutiny of the state’s stance on transgender visibility and expression.

This case is likely to fuel further discussions on freedom of expression, transgender rights, and social hypocrisy in Pakistan.