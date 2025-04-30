Body language analyst Judi James has offered her expert insights into Meghan Markle’s recent appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, in which the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, parenting, and her relationship with Prince Harry.

Speaking to Casino.ca, James observed that Meghan conveyed signs of emotional and physical overwhelm while discussing her busy life. She pointed out Meghan’s use of “eye flutters and sighs,” describing it as a “happy agony” pose—smiling while looking upward—to emphasize how much she’s juggling.

James noted further indicators of stress, such as Meghan’s tense fingers and a telling pinch at the bridge of her nose. The most intense expression, according to James, came when Meghan covered her entire face with her hand, exclaiming, “Oh my gosh, I work so hard,” as her face contorted behind it—an act James called a “masking ritual.”

Despite those signals of strain, Meghan also shut down ongoing speculation about her marriage and future memoir plans, expressing deep affection for Prince Harry. “That man loves me so much,” she said, reflecting on the life they’ve built together with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.