Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) have welcomed their baby daughter, marking a significant turn in their relationship.

Earlier, reports suggested that the Transformers actress planned to raise the child independently, with sources claiming she was unwilling to reconcile despite MGK’s efforts. Insiders previously stated that Megan valued her self-respect too much to tolerate past issues in their relationship.

However, a new report from Page Six suggests that Fox may be reconsidering her stance, as MGK has shown a commitment to being an involved father. A source revealed that those close to the couple wouldn’t be surprised if they eventually gave their relationship another shot.

The couple, who have had a turbulent on-again, off-again relationship, announced their pregnancy in November 2024, just before Megan decided to part ways with the musician.