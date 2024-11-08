Karachi, 8th November, 2024: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has recently entered into an exclusive partnership with Trifit Gym, a world-class fitness club in Karachi and Islamabad, to offer its premium cardholders a significant discount on fitness packages. Through this collaboration, Meezan Bank’s Premium Cardholders will be able to enjoy up to 50 percent discount on Trifit packages at any Trifit Gym location, giving them access to top-tier fitness facilities at a fraction of the usual cost—representing savings of over PKR 80,000 annually.

With this unique partnership, Meezan Bank is expanding its range of value-added services for its premium cardholders, providing not only financial benefits but also promoting an active lifestyle through Trifit’s accessible network.

Mr. Zia ul Hasan, Group Executive – Retail Banking & Operations expressed his gratitude for the successful partnership, stating, “At Meezan Bank, our customers’ well-being is our top priority, extending beyond just financial services. Through our partnership with Trifit Gym, we are able to offer our Premium Cardholders valuable savings and a healthier lifestyle, reflecting our commitment to enriching their lives holistically.”

Mr. Iftikhar Ul Haq, Group Head – Consumer Finance conveyed his appreciation for the collaboration, saying, “We understand that our customers seek value and quality in every partnership we offer. This exclusive discount in annual savings, is one of the many ways Meezan Bank distinguishes itself by delivering exceptional benefits to our Premium Cardholders.”

Mr. Ahmer Azam, CEO Trifit expressed his gratitude for the alliance, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Meezan Bank to extend our state-of-the-art facilities and services to its Premium Cardholders at an unprecedented discount. Together, we aim to make a healthy lifestyle more accessible to everyone.”

Mr. Naveen Naidoo, COO Trifit highlighted his appreciation, commenting, “This partnership reflects Trifit’s dedication to providing high-quality fitness experiences and aligns perfectly with Meezan Bank’s vision for customer wellness. We look forward to welcoming their cardholders and supporting them in achieving their fitness goals.”