Karachi, 17 December: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank and one of the largest banks in the country in collaboration with Haball, has announced a major expansion of the Wisaaq digital supply chain financing platform through the launch of a new Murabaha-based financing facility with Dawlance, Pakistan’s leading home appliance manufacturer.

This innovative initiative enables Dawlance’s distributors to access instant, digital, and Shariah-compliant financing for inventory procurement directly from Dawlance. The facility is designed to strengthen distributor liquidity streamline supply chain operations, and support sustainable business growth across the country.

Wisaaq transforms the financing journey for distributors by eliminating manual reconciliation and lengthy approval processes. The platform offers a seamless, fully digital experience where financing is transparent, efficient, and data-driven.

Advertisements

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO of Meezan Bank, Syed Tanveer Hussain, Group Executive, Meezan Bank; Umar Ahsan Khan, CEO of Dawlance Pakistan Farhan Akram, Chief Financial Officer, Dawlance Pakistan and Omer Bin Ahsan, CEO of Haball

Commenting on the collaboration, Omer Bin Ahsan, CEO of Haball, said: “Dawlance has one of the most active and widely spread distribution networks in Pakistan, so financing also needs to move fast. Wisaaq was built exactly for this kind of environment. With Meezan Bank’s trust and Dawlance’s willingness to digitize, we are creating a financing model that actually fits the speed of the market. This is an important moment for Pakistan’s supply chain landscape because it shows that large-scale Shariah-compliant financing can be modern, instant, and fully data-driven.”

Sharing his views on the partnership, Umar Ahsan Khan, CEO of Dawlance Pakistan, said: “Our distributors are the backbone of our business. This new financing program will give them the confidence to carry more stock and respond faster to market demand. It also empowers our partners to grow their businesses without being constrained by liquidity challenges. Ultimately, this healthier system benefits everyone and will expand Dawlance’s footprint across Pakistan.”

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Dr. Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO of Meezan Bank, commented: “This partnership aligns with Meezan Bank’s commitment to embedding Shariah-compliant finance at the core of real economic activity. Through our collaboration with Haball and Dawlance, we are proving that digital supply chain financing can be more transparent, efficient, and accessible to businesses of all sizes. We view this initiative as a meaningful step toward modernizing Pakistan’s supply chains and expanding the reach of Shariah-compliant financial solutions at scale.”