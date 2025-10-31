Karachi, October 31: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has announced the renewal and expansion of its strategic partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, aimed at further enhancing its debit card portfolio and redefining the banking experience for its customers across the country.

The collaboration was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Dr. Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO – Meezan Bank, and Leila Serhan, Visa’s Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant & Pakistan. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President & CEO – Meezan Bank, Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Group Head Consumer Finance, along with other senior executives from both organizations.

As part of this renewed alliance, Meezan Bank, which operates one of the fastest-growing and Shariah-compliant debit card portfolios in the country, will introduce a range of premium and lifestyle-oriented Visa debit card products, offering customers exclusive benefits tailored to their evolving financial needs. These include enhanced digital banking services, access to global privileges, seamless international payment capabilities, and bespoke travel and lifestyle rewards. Rolled out in phases, these initiatives will transform how customers transact, manage, and experience digital payments, further positioning Meezan Bank’s position as a leader in digital Islamic banking in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President & CEO – Meezan Bank, said:

“At Meezan Bank, we remain deeply committed to investing in our digital infrastructure to deliver a seamless, secure, and Shariah-compliant banking experience for our customers. Our collaboration with Visa takes this commitment further, empowering our debit card customers with advanced digital payment solutions that combine global standards while addressing local market needs. This partnership marks another milestone in our digital transformation journey as we continue to move an increasing share of retail transactions to digital channels.”

Umar Khan, Country Manager, Pakistan & Afghanistan at Visa, shared:

“Visa is proud to strengthen its partnership with Meezan Bank. Together, we aim to deliver cutting-edge, secure, and personalized payment solutions that align with the unique preferences of Pakistan’s growing Islamic banking consumers. This collaboration is a testament to our joint vision for building a digitally inclusive and innovative financial ecosystem in the country.”

This renewed partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between Meezan Bank and Visa, extending beyond card issuance. It reflects a shared commitment to innovation, digital inclusion, lifestyle benefits, and technology-driven initiatives aimed at enhancing customer experience and promoting a cashless ecosystem in Pakistan.