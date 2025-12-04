Karachi, 4th December 2025: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank and one of the largest banks in the country, has been awarded the top distinction at the 40th Corporate Excellence Awards hosted by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP). With this recognition, the Bank has maintained its standing as the ‘Best Company in the Financial Category’ for the fourth consecutive year.

Syed Tariq Hassan, Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and Group Head Risk Management of Meezan Bank, accepted the award from the Chief Guest, Mr. Saeed Ghani Khaskheli, Minister of Labour, Human Resources, Social Protection, in recognition of the Bank’s outstanding performance in Pakistan’s banking sector.

The ceremony, held at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi, brought together senior government officials, regulators, business leaders and representatives of the corporate sector from across the country. Syed Tariq Hassan, Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and Group Head Risk Management of Meezan Bank, accepted the award from the Chief Guest, Mr. Saeed Ghani Khaskheli, Minister of Labour, Human Resources, Social Protection in presence of Senator Sarmad Ali, President of MAP; and several other distinguished guests.

The award highlights the Bank’s leadership in Islamic banking and its continued contribution to the growth and stability of Pakistan’s financial industry.