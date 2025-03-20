Karachi, 20th March, 2025: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank and NED University of Engineering and Technology have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Centre for Islamic Finance and FinTech (CIFFT) at NED University. The MoU was signed by Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO – Meezan Bank and Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chancellor – NED University.

To commemorate this partnership, a plaque unveiling ceremony was held, highlighting the shared commitment of both institutions to advancing Islamic finance and fintech. This strategic partnership aims to offer higher education and professional development programs at the graduate, postgraduate, and PhD levels in the field of Islamic finance and fintech. The Centre will also contribute to industry growth through research, case studies, human capital development, and other agreed-upon support initiatives.

As part of the agreement, Meezan Bank will provide comprehensive support, including technical assistance, content development, and research expertise. The Bank will also conduct seminars and speaker sessions to raise awareness about Islamic finance and fintech among future engineers and STEM graduates in Pakistan. Additionally, Meezan Bank will collaborate on developing academic programs, professional training, and research initiatives, as well as case study development.

Syed Amir Ali, while expressing his gratitude to NED University, said: “The collaboration between NED’s technological expertise and Meezan Bank’s leadership in Islamic banking establishes a strong foundation for innovation in the growing Islamic fintech sector. This partnership will harness the potential of Pakistan’s youth as a driving force in shaping the future of the industry. We are hopeful that the launch of CIFFT will accelerate the development of research-driven solutions, bridging the gap between Islamic finance and technology.”

This partnership represents a significant step in strengthening the relationship between academia and industry, supporting the growth of Pakistan’s Islamic finance sector.