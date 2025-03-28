Karachi, 28th March: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) have recently signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on the establishment of a Centre for Islamic Finance. This initiative aims to strengthen the Islamic banking and finance industry by enhancing professional capacity through education, training, and certification programs.

ICAP, a premier regulatory body established under the Chartered Accountants Ordinance, 1961, has long been committed to the professional development of accountants and finance professionals. Recognizing the growing demand for expertise in Islamic banking and finance, ICAP has partnered with Meezan Bank to create a dedicated platform catering to auditors, accountants, regulators, and individuals aspiring to enter the Islamic finance sector. This initiative will particularly benefit auditors by equipping them with specialized training in Shariah-compliant financial practices, regulatory requirements, and ethical auditing standards, enabling them to perform more robust assessments in the Islamic banking domain.

Meezan Bank, consistently recognized as the Best Islamic Bank by both local and international institutions, has been a pioneer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services in Pakistan. Through this collaboration, the Bank aims to develop a well-trained and skilled workforce for the Islamic finance industry.

The Centre for Islamic Finance will offer specialized educational programs, professional training, and certification courses designed to equip professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge in Islamic banking and finance. By leveraging the combined expertise of ICAP and Meezan Bank, this initiative seeks to bridge the knowledge gap and contribute to the sector’s overall growth.

Both organizations have agreed to define the specifics of their collaboration, including the structure and operational framework to ensure the centre effectively serves the evolving needs of the industry