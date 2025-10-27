Karachi : Dr. Zahid Hasan Ansari, Former Vice President of Karachi Gymkhana, graciously hosted a grand dinner at his Residence “Ansari’s” in honour of Chairman Mr. Akbar Iqbal Puri and President Mr. Jan Mohammad Dadabhoy.

The evening witnessed an overwhelming turnout, attended by a large number of Karachi Gymkhana Permanent Members from diverse walks of life including distinguished industrialists, diplomats, members of the business community, civil and military officials, bureaucrats,

corporate leaders, personalities from show business and the trading sector, Provincial Secretaries Officers from District Management Group, corporate Tycons, senior lawyers, doctors, professors,Engineers Phalinthrophist representatives of Sindh Police, educationists, members of the judiciary, and income tax officials.former Ministers.MNAs MPAs Advisers to CM, Senior leadership of FPCCI, KATI and SITE Association and others.

Dr. Zahid Hasan Ansari warmly welcomed all the guests and extended his heartfelt hospitality. In his concluding remarks, he expressed his sincere gratitude to all attendees for joining the memorable evening.

The event concluded with a delightful birthday cake-cutting ceremony in honour of Mr. Akbar Iqbal Puri, during which all guests conveyed their best wishes to him.