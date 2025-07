Advertisements

Karachi Pakistan : Group photo taken during the meeting with Mr. Umar Khan, Sales Manager of Turkish Airlines, at their Karachi office. Present in the photo are, Mr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, President of the Pakistan-Turkey Business Forum, Ms. Iram Fawad, Deputy Convener for Economy and Women Trade Development at FPCCI and President of the Womenpreneur Pakistan Organization, and Mr. Syed Turaab Shah, Chairman of Azb Global Trade and Exhibitions.