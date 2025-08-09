Advertisements

Awaz Foundation Pakistan, organized a pivotal meeting of the Provincial Stakeholders Alliance (PSA) to promote an enabling environment for Women Agricultural Workers (WAWs) in Punjab. The event brought together a diverse range of key stakeholders from civil society, government departments, and human rights organizations, marking another major step in the ongoing efforts to legally recognize and empower rural women working in agriculture.

The meeting was convened by Mr. Zia ur Rehman, CEO of Awaz Foundation Pakistan. Key participants included MPA Sumbal Malik Hussain; Ms. Humera Aslam Provincial Advocacy Officer, Awaz Foundation Pakistan; Ms. Fatima Asad from the Bonded Labour Federation; Ms. Ghulam Fatima from the Labour Qaumi Movement; Mr. Musharaf Ahmed from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan; Ms. Rehana Afzal from the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA); Ms. Hafiza Humera from the Child Protection Department; and Mr. Farooq Tariq, civil society activist.

Advertisements

During the meeting, formal recommendations were presented to MPA Sumbal Malik Hussain for consideration by the Standing Committee. A detailed session was conducted to sensitize participants on the rights and challenges faced by women agriculture workers in the province.

It was reiterated during the event that Awaz Foundation Pakistan: Centre for Development Services, a national civil society organization, has remained at the forefront of advocating for the rights of marginalized communities. Under the ongoing initiative “Creating Enabling Environment for Women Agriculture Workers (WAWs) in Punjab,” efforts are being made to push for a dedicated legal framework for WAWs, mirroring the Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act 2019.

Speakers highlighted that due to the persistent advocacy and strong will of stakeholders, a major breakthrough has emerged with the Punjab Labour Code 2024, where Women Agricultural Workers are, for the first time, proposed to be formally recognized as labourers. This move signifies a historic and long-awaited milestone in ensuring the inclusion and empowerment of rural women in Punjab’s agriculture sector.

The meeting also served as a timely platform to exchange views on the current status and future direction of the Punjab Labour Code, with specific emphasis on its implications for WAWs. Updates were formally shared by a representative of the Punjab Labour Department regarding the progress and present state of the Punjab Labour Code 2024.

This session is part of continued multi-stakeholder efforts to build momentum around legislative and policy measures that protect and promote the rights of women agriculture workers, aiming toward a more just and equitable rural economy in Punjab.