Rotary International : Global ROOTS wanted a fresh, flexible, action-focused club. So, they built their own. Made up of passionate young professionals, they bring energy, creativity, and a drive to make a difference. ROOTS = Resilience, Outreach, Opportunity, Tradition, Sustainability. More than half are new to Rotary, and a quarter also belong to Rotaract, bringing fresh ideas and global connections to every project.
From hybrid meetings to innovative service, they’re showing that meaningful impact can be inclusive, vibrant, and fun
Read their story: on.rotary.org/3LwhBjL
Advertisements
Leave a Reply