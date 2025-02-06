Anita Karim, known as “The Arm Collector” for her fierce grappling skills, has made history as Pakistan’s first female MMA fighter to compete internationally. Hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, she has defied societal expectations and emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the male-dominated sport.

In a country where pursuing sports remains challenging for women, Gilgit-Baltistan stands out as a progressive region that supports female athletes. “The village where I come from encourages women fighters,” Anita told AFP. “But when I started MMA, people had little awareness of this sport.”

Anita’s journey began with taekwondo and jiu-jitsu before she discovered MMA in high school in Islamabad. With her brother, Uloomi, as her coach, she honed her skills despite initial skepticism. “When she showed commitment and dedication, we knew she was going to make it,” said Uloomi, now 33.

Her path to success wasn’t easy. After losing her professional debut in 2018, Anita moved to Thailand to train at an elite MMA academy. Now, six years later, she has carved out a career through competition earnings and modest government grants.

Despite facing criticism that MMA is “only for men,” the 28-year-old remains determined to challenge stereotypes and prove her worth in the global fighting arena.