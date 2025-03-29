Tando Muhammad Khan: In a shocking case of medical negligence, a gynecologist in Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh, reportedly left one of the twins inside a woman’s womb after performing a C-section, leading to the death of the unborn baby.

The woman had delivered one child 75 days ago, but the doctor allegedly failed to detect that she was carrying twins. The presence of the second baby was only discovered when her condition deteriorated, prompting further medical tests. She was rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors confirmed the presence of the fetus. A second operation was carried out in critical condition to remove the deceased baby.

The woman’s father has accused Dr. Ambrane Khatti of gross negligence, claiming that the incident has left his daughter disabled for life. He has demanded strict legal action.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Sadiq Memon has urged the family to file a written complaint to initiate an official inquiry. An investigation committee will be formed to probe the incident and take appropriate action.

Previous Case of Medical Negligence in Rawalpindi

This incident follows another tragic case in Rawalpindi, where a lady doctor allegedly slit the throat of a newborn baby during delivery at a private hospital in Chandni Chowk. The grieving father has lodged a complaint with the New Town police, while the hospital administration is reportedly pressuring the family not to pursue legal action.

These back-to-back incidents raise serious concerns about medical malpractice and the urgent need for stricter regulations in Pakistan’s healthcare system.