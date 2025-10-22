Houston, Texas, USA – October 22, 2025: Medical Bridges, a Houston-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving global healthcare equity, has honored Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association and Coordinator of the Alliance for Disaster Relief, as a Humanitarian Partner for his long-standing contributions toward strengthening healthcare delivery systems in Pakistan.

For over a decade, Sheikh has collaborated with Medical Bridges to provide hospitals and clinics across Pakistan with life-saving medical equipment, surgical tools, hospital beds, and critical supplies. His efforts have helped ensure that surplus medical resources from the United States are efficiently delivered to areas in Pakistan where healthcare infrastructure remains fragile and under-resourced.

A Decade of Partnership and Service

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh has maintained an active partnership with Medical Bridges for more than ten years, working closely to support medical missions and disaster response initiatives.

Through his leadership, numerous medical aid shipments have been coordinated to hospitals in Pakistan, enhancing patient care and supporting community health systems.

As President of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association, Sheikh has helped connect American institutions and Pakistani healthcare networks through people-to-people diplomacy and sustainable medical partnerships. In his additional role as Coordinator of the Alliance for Disaster Relief, he has facilitated collaborative relief efforts involving multiple humanitarian organizations, ensuring timely medical assistance during emergencies and health crises.

About Medical Bridges

Medical Bridges (www.medicalbridges.org) is a Houston-based nonprofit organization that recovers surplus medical supplies and equipment and redistributes them to underserved communities around the world. Since its founding in 1997, Medical Bridges has provided aid to more than 90 countries, ensuring that hospitals, clinics, and patients receive the critical resources they need to save lives.

About Muhammad Saeed Sheikh

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh serves as the President of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association and Coordinator of the Alliance for Disaster Relief. A respected humanitarian and civic leader, he has dedicated his life to fostering U.S.–Pakistan cooperation in healthcare, education, and community development. His ongoing partnership with Medical Bridges represents a decade-long commitment to improving healthcare access and capacity across Pakistan.

