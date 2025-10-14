KARACHI, October 14, 2025: The University of Karachi’s Department of Mass Communication hosted the second edition of its flagship student-led initiative, MediaVerse 2025, bringing together prominent voices from media, politics, business, and academia to explore how communication can drive meaningful social change in a rapidly evolving world.

Organized entirely by students under the guidance of Founder and Editor Ms. Syeda Mona Batool Taqvi, MediaVerse continues to serve as a bridge between classroom learning and professional media practice. The event, held at the KUBS Auditorium, marked another milestone in empowering students to apply their creative and journalistic skills to real-world challenges.

“MediaVerse started as a dream, just a mere magazine created by students who wanted to make a difference,” said Ms. Syeda Mona Batool Taqvi, Founder and Editor of MediaVerse. “But for us, that was never the limit. Everything changed when passion met purpose. Today, MediaVerse has evolved into a full-fledged, student-led platform that connects learning with real-world impact. This year, we’ve taken another bold step forward, from signing an MoU to announcing a scholarship program worth 20 million rupees. We are unstoppable, and this is only the beginning.”

Launched as a student project, MediaVerse combines an annual print and digital magazine with an interactive event that celebrates dialogue, creativity, and innovation in media. The 2025 edition reinforced the department’s commitment to nurturing critical thinking and leadership among its students.

The event began with Qirat and the national anthem, followed by a welcome address that set the tone for a day of thought-provoking discussions. The formal inaugural ceremony featured speeches by Prof. Dr. Asmat Ara, Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication, and Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi.

The speakers commended the students’ hard work and creativity in organizing an event that blended academic excellence with civic consciousness.

MediaVerse reflects how dreams can turn into purpose,” said Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi. “It shows that learning goes beyond classrooms, teachers must mentor, and students must be inspired to create, question, and celebrate our own heroes while shaping Pakistan’s future.”

MediaVerse has truly become a milestone for our department,” said Prof. Dr. Asmat Ara, Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication. “What began as a classroom idea has now evolved into a department-wide initiative that connects our students with the media industry. This platform has earned well-deserved recognition for the department and opened doors to valuable internships and collaborations for our students.”

Panel Battle 2025: Communication as a Catalyst for Change

The highlight of MediaVerse 2025 was the Panel Battle, moderated by Ghazi Taimoor, which featured an impressive lineup of speakers: Sidra Iqbal, Meesam Naqvi, Amber Shamsi, and Karim Teli. Centered on the theme “Communication as a Catalyst for Change,” the discussion delved into how storytelling, digital strategy, and public dialogue can challenge stereotypes and shape inclusive narratives in today’s interconnected society.

“Communication has the power to create change when it comes from the heart,” remarked Ghazi Taimoor. “The right words can inspire understanding and action. When we speak authentically, without pretense, people connect, relate, and truly listen.”

“We must learn to communicate to express, not to impress,” said Sidra Iqbal. “Too often, we speak only to oppose rather than to connect. In a world where machines now validate our emotions, real conversations and body language matter more than ever. Mistakes and failures shape us — so never back down, keep learning, and keep expressing authentically.”

“People often speak without knowing when or how to communicate effectively. It’s important to express emotions, but with purpose, logic, and knowledge. Real change comes not from criticism, but from efforts to improve the system. Communication creates impact only when you understand your target audience and ensure your words truly resonate with them.” — Meesam Naqvi.

“We live in an age where information is everywhere, yet true access remains limited,” Amber Shamsi reflected. “Mainstream media in Pakistan often filter what audiences see or hear, but people always find new ways to express themselves, especially in the digital age. Transparency matters, and emotions play a crucial role in how we consume and respond to news and content.”

“True freedom of speech empowers progress, but it must be balanced with responsibility,” Karim Teli shared during the discussion. “Students should use their voices to inform, not inflame. Education gives weight to words, and communication goes beyond speech. Body language and self-presentation matter. People quickly sense authenticity, so positive self-branding rooted in knowledge and integrity can create lasting impact.”

A standout moment of the day was when Irfan Junejo, the celebrated YouTuber and content creator, joined MediaVerse as a Versetalk guest speaker. He candidly shared his journey, from discovering his passion for storytelling through photography to crafting cinematic vlogs that resonate with millions, touching on challenges, creative experimentation, and growth in the digital space. His talk was followed by a lively Q&A session, where attendees asked about his process, work-life balance, and insights into sustainable content creation.

“In the beginning, it’s okay to take inspiration, that’s how you learn and grow,” Irfan Junejo shared during his VerseTalk session. “Your personal brand is your identity, and your passion defines your path. Consistency matters more than perfection. Even if you dislike your early work, keep creating and improving. When you work with heart, your content carries an honesty and compassion that’s unmatched. Do what you love, and do it in your own unique way.”

Another major segment of the event was the keynote address by Waqar Hussain, who spoke about MediaVerse’s evolution from a classroom project to a platform that encourages conversation, creativity, and civic engagement.

“What began last year as a simple classroom assignment has now evolved into a powerful platform for change,” said Waqar Hussain. “This year, through MediaVerse for Change, we aimed to highlight issues often overlooked by the common eye and create real opportunities for students. From scholarships to internships and industry sessions, every effort was made to help students grow and make a meaningful impact.”

Championing Inclusivity and Accessibility

This year’s edition stood out for its strong focus on diversity, inclusion, and accessibility. In collaboration with ConnectHear, live sign language interpretation was provided throughout the event, ensuring participation for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Meanwhile, Boltay Huroof contributed by producing Braille versions of certificates, invitations, and agendas, a first for university-led media initiatives in Karachi.

A representative from ConnectHear shared, “Accessibility in media spaces is not charity; it’s progress. MediaVerse 2025 set an example that every public event should follow.”

A Celebration of Collaboration and Creativity

With the support of over 40 sponsors and partners, MediaVerse 2025 reflected the growing trust in this student-driven platform and the department’s reputation for excellence in media education. The event was attended by respected industry leaders, including Moin Nazim, Buraq Shabbir, Wajid Khan, Jawwad Ali, Bisma Qamar, and Aamir Raz Soomro, among others.

As the event concluded, MediaVerse 2025 reaffirmed the University of Karachi’s belief that students learn best by doing, through teamwork, creativity, and social awareness. The initiative continues to inspire a new generation of communicators who see media not just as a profession, but as a tool for meaningful change.

About the Department of Mass Communication, University of Karachi

The Department of Mass Communication at the University of Karachi is one of Pakistan’s leading institutions for media studies. Established to cultivate ethical, creative, and socially responsible journalists and media professionals, the department emphasizes experiential learning through projects like MediaVerse, which combine academic rigor with real-world impact.