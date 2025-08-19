Karachi : 1LINK successfully hosted the 1BILL Connect Conference, a landmark gathering celebrating the collective success of the 1BILL ecosystem and honoring the champions of bill payments ecosystem. The conference not only recognized excellence but also fostered a forward-looking dialogue around growth, innovation, and collaboration in Pakistan’s digital billing landscape.

Held at Dream World Resorts, Karachi, the event brought together an esteemed audience and industry partners. The conference served as a dynamic platform to reflect on the transformative journey of 1BILL and its pivotal role in streamlining and digitizing bill payments across the

country.

A highlight of the evening was the awards ceremony, where top contributors were acknowledged for their outstanding performance. Awards were presented across key categories, including leading initiators from the non-banking sectors, outstanding billers, and aggregators, recognized for their significant contributions in driving 1BILL’s mission forward, promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing convenience for millions of Pakistanis. The 1BILL Connect Conference also served as a unique engagement and networking opportunity, offering a forum to share key insights, foster partnerships, and collectively shape the future of the billing and payments ecosystem.

About 1LINK Pvt Ltd: 1LINK (Pvt) Limited, owned by a consortium of 11 banks, is the country’s 1st PSO/PSP and largest switch and payment system, providing a host of valuable online banking services like ATM switching, 1BILL billing platform, Inter Bank Funds Transfer, Fraud Risk Management, Switch

Dispute Resolution, International Payment Schemes, PayPak – Domestic Payment Scheme, Sohni Dharti Remittance Program, etc. 1LINK is continuously evolving and adding new products and services to benefit the financial industry. For more information, please visit: https://1link.net.pk/

