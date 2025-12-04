Karachi : The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) have expressed their concern over the remarks reportedly made by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court regarding print and electronic media and government advertisements being released to newspapers and television channels. The comments, suggesting that newspapers were “dummies” and that public funds were being “doled out” to the print and electronic media, have caused deep disappointment across the media fraternity.

The joint organizations clarified that government advertising is a well-established international practice, designed to ensure the timely dissemination of public information. These advertisements are issued strictly in accordance with approved government policies, laws, and budgetary frameworks, and the media merely performs its mandated role in circulating information to the public.

As the fourth pillar of the state, the media has historically played an indispensable role in Pakistan’s democratic evolution. Whether in supporting national causes, highlighting public interest issues, providing unwavering coverage during floods and natural disasters as well as the recent war with India. The media stood at the forefront of the movement for the restoration of the judiciary and media has consistently upheld the people’s right to information and strengthened democratic accountability. In today’s era of misinformation, mainstream media remains a vital bulwark against fake news while promoting transparency and national cohesion.

Given this longstanding contribution and the responsibility borne by media institutions, the organizations believe that generalized or disparaging remarks may unintentionally undermine public trust in essential democratic institutions. Respectful institutional discourse is critical, and care must be taken to avoid statements that may inadvertently cast aspersions on an entire sector that serves the public interest.

The APNS, PBA, and CPNE are confident that the Judiciary shares these ideals of mutual respect and institutional dignity. In the spirit of constructive engagement, the organisations urge the relevant forums — including the Honourable Supreme Judicial Council — to kindly take notice of the matter, so that such observations may be addressed and institutional harmony preserved.

The media bodies reiterate their unwavering commitment to responsible journalism, ethical broadcasting, legal compliance, and the strengthening of democratic values in Pakistan.

— APNS, PBA & CPNE (Joint Statement)

