KARACHI: Sukkur IBA University is all set to conduct the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDC AT-2024) retake on Sunday, December 8, 2024, in five divisions of Sindh province.

In light of the recent revision, all applicants are advised to strictly follow the updated instructions for retaking MDCAT-2024.

“Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the original admit slip and at least one of the required documents. Failure to comply with these requirements will result in denial of entry to the examination hall,” read the official press release.

Earlier this month, Sukkur IBA University Vice Chancellor and CEO, STS, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Sheikh said that transparency and merit will remain our top priorities, and the examination will be conducted under strict supervision.

A recent detailed judgment issued by the Sindh High Court on November 15, 2024, has set the deadline for retaking the MDCAT-2024 exams within four weeks starting November 15, 2024.

As per the revised instructions, candidates should bring their original admit slip to the examination centre along with one of the following original documents for verification:

1) Applicant’s CNIC

2) Applicant’s Juvenile Card

3) Passport

4) Matriculation Marksheet

5) Intermediate Marksheet