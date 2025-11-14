MCB Islamic Bank has officially launched its all-new mobile banking app, “SUBUK” , marking a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey. Designed to redefine Islamic banking, SUBUK offers enhanced convenience, reliability, and security , empowering customers to manage finances seamlessly, anytime and anywhere.

Developed with a customer-first approach, SUBUK features an intuitive interface, smooth navigation, and a range of innovative functionalities, all backed by best-in-class security and full regulatory compliance.

The launch event, held in Lahore, was graced by Mr. Raza Mansha , Chairman, and Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani , President & CEO, along with senior management and project teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raza Mansha highlighted the importance of innovation, stating, “Digitalization is essential for sustainable growth and deeper customer engagement.”



Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani added, “SUBUK reflects our vision of becoming a truly digital bank with a physical branch network. This launch marks the first major step in our transformation journey, centered entirely around our customers’ evolving needs.”

The launch of SUBUK reinforces MCB Islamic Bank’s commitment to technological excellence and Shari’ah-compliant innovation, setting new benchmarks in digital Islamic banking while strengthening its leadership in the industry.