Lahore Pakistan : MCB Islamic Bank proudly inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art branch at Dolmen Mall, Lahore on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The branch was inaugurated by Mian Mohammad Mansha – Chairman MCB Bank & Nishat Group, and hosted by Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani – President & CEO MCB Islamic Bank. The ceremony was also attended by senior management of MCB Islamic Bank.

Strategically located in one of Lahore’s busiest lifestyle and retail hubs, the Dolmen Mall branch of MCB Islamic Bank is designed to enhance accessibility and customer convenience. The modern facility blends digital facilities with a welcoming, customer-focused environment, reflecting the Bank’s core Islamic banking values.

The branch operates 7 days a week with extended timings and features a secure locker facility, offering unmatched convenience and flexibility to meet the evolving needs of customers. It is fully equipped to serve walk-in clients with a comprehensive suite of Shariah-compliant banking services, seven days a week.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani – President & CEO MCB Islamic Bank said, “The inauguration of our Dolmen Mall branch marks a significant milestone in our journey, reflecting MCB Islamic Bank’s unwavering commitment to national progress, financial inclusion, and the delivery of ethical, modern Islamic banking solutions.”

This new addition to the Bank’s growing network further underscores its dedication to providing seamless, Shariah-compliant financial services to the public.

