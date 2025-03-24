[Lahore: March 25, 2025] MCB Bank Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Fauree Tech Pvt. Ltd., a fintech company specializing in digital supply chain finance solutions. This collaboration will expand MCB Bank’s portfolio of digital financing products, aimed at facilitating access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Pakistan.

The partnership was formalized at MCB Bank’s Head Office in Lahore, with senior representatives from both organizations in attendance. By leveraging Fauree’s digital platform, MCB Bank’s corporate clients and SMEs will have access to financing solutions designed to optimize working capital, improve cash flow, and streamline financial processes.

Mr. Muhammad Nauman Chughtai, President & CEO of MCB Bank Limited, stated "This collaboration with Fauree Tech is an important step in our digital transformation journey. By integrating innovative financing solutions, we aim to better serve the evolving needs of SMEs while maintaining operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.” Mr. Azhar Tasadduq, CEO of Fauree Tech, commented "SMEs are the backbone of

Pakistan’s economy, and our collaboration with MCB Bank Limited will provide them with the essential financial tools needed to grow and thrive. We are committed to delivering a robust, secure, and fully digital platform that drives efficiency and enhances customer value." This collaboration reflects MCB Bank’s focus on digital innovation and its ongoing efforts to support SMEs by providing practical and technology-driven financial solutions, in line with SBP’s vision. The partnership with Fauree Tech is expected to contribute to the evolution of

digital supply chain finance, improving accessibility and efficiency for businesses across Pakistan.