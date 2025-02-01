KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab has called on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to allocate Rs 1500 billion for Karachi’s development, stating that Rs 15 billion is insufficient to address the city’s challenges.

Speaking to the media, Wahab invited MQM to join forces in securing federal funding for Karachi, emphasizing that the city’s problems cannot be solved through speeches alone.

He highlighted water scarcity as Karachi’s most pressing issue, contrasting it with Lahore, which has access to underground freshwater. He questioned how Farooq Sattar intends to resolve the water crisis.

Wahab noted that work is ongoing on 106 KMC roads and internal roads, stressing that real change will come when all citizens fulfill their responsibilities.

Calling for greater federal support, he criticized the lack of investment in Karachi, pointing out that while motorways are being constructed across the country, no progress has been made on the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

Earlier, Wahab announced that the Supreme Court had transferred Rs 45 billion to KMC after a long legal battle, assuring that the funds would be used for public welfare.

During an event in Lyari, he inaugurated the Bakra Piri pumping station reconstruction and revealed that work had begun on the K-III elevated water structure to prevent water theft. Additionally, the Hub Canal project is expected to provide 50 MGD of water by August.

Wahab stated that road cutting and construction projects would be closely monitored, ensuring funds are used transparently. He reaffirmed that the PPP government does not support illegal construction and will take strict action against violations.