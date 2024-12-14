KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurated Nestlé Pakistan’s first clean and safe drinking water facility in Karachi, that aims to cater to more than 10,000 people every day in the district of Bin Qasim Town.

Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza Wahab said “Access to clean and safe drinking water is a basic necessity, and I am touched that Nestlé has focused its community efforts for the people of Karachi. It is a remarkable contribution, and I am hopeful that people will truly benefit from this.”

During the inauguration, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are committed to Creating Shared Value throughout our value chain for communities and the inauguration of this ninth clean safe drinking water facility is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact for families, communities and the planet, in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Nestlé Pakistan has already developed and is currently managing nine clean and safe drinking water facilities around its manufacturing sites in Sheikhupura, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Islamabad and Karachi. With the inauguration of this facility in Karachi in collaboration with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Port Qasim Authority, approximately 90,000 people will have access to clean and safe drinking water daily through these facilities.

Pakistan is making considerable progress in improving access to clean drinking water especially in Karachi. This facility will use ultrafiltration water treatment technology with capacity to supply up to 3,000 liters per hour of clean and safe drinking water. It will utilize a multi-stage filtration process, with monitoring systems that guarantee consistent quality and a UV disinfection unit providing an extra layer of protection. The plant is also equipped with energy-efficient pumps and utilizes sustainable practices to minimize its environmental footprint.

Nestlé’s efforts under its flagship Caring for Water-Pakistan initiative, are focused on three pillars: factories, communities, and agriculture. All its Clean and Safe Drinking Water Facilities across the country are having a positive effect on communities where it operates, in line with UN SDGs 6, 13 and 17.