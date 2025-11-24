Karachi: On the 24th day of the 39-day “World Culture Festival 2025”, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, along with his children, visited the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah French artist Chifumi were also with him. The Mayor Karachi rode a snorkel along with his Children, and President ACP Muhammad Ahmed Shah viewed the mural art created by French artist Chifumi. The mural art has been named KARACHI BALOOMS.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab appreciated the efforts of the Arts Council to promote art and culture in the city. On this occasion, he said that Karachi used to be “boom boom” a lot, but we are doing “Karachi Blooms”. French artist Chifumi has created a mural on the Arts Council building with great effort and dedication. We did not think that such a festival would take place. Artists from 142 countries are part of this festival. Artists from foreign countries are embracing Karachi. He further said I do not like vulgar advertisements on the walls of Karachi at all. Those who have to do all this should do it at their own homes. No permission is taken from KMC before putting up such advertisements. This is a completely illegal act. We are seeing Karachi changing. Culture was the real story of this city. This was the Karachi that was in this city, but was hidden. We can beautify Karachi in a better way. He added, “May Allah protect the city of Karachi from the evil eye and the evil of the envious.” Both good and bad things happen. We can eliminate evil with our good deeds. If this city runs, our country runs. Our goal has changed. Urdu language is very beautiful. We are working for the promotion of art and culture.” Will continue to work.

Advertisements