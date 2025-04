Karachi Pakistan : Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab met with the Consul General of Thailand Mr. Surashete Boontinand. On this occasion, the Mayor of Karachi welcomed the Consul General of Thailand on his arrival in the Karachi Metropolitan Municipality and expressed his regret over the devastation caused by the recent earthquake in Thailand. Consul General invites Mayor Karachi to attend festival held at Thai Consulate.