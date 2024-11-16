ISLAMABAD: A day after the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) declared the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) un-Islamic, prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has questioned the rationale behind the fatwa saying, “if VPNs are considered haram (forbidden), then mobile phones should also fall into the same category.”

Speaking to a private news channel, he expressed skepticism over the fatwa, suggesting it reflected a perspective of narrow mindset.

Earlier, CII Chairman Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi declared the use of VPNs for accessing blocked or illegal content as “contrary to Islamic principles, and un-Islamic”.

Answering a question on the Islamic status of the use of VPNs, Dr Naeemi had said that it was government’s religious authority to take steps against apps to restrict access to unethical, blasphemous, or harmful material, including banning VPNs, align with Islamic injunctions.

“I am not aware of which Shariah council issued this fatwa,” Maulana tariq Jamil said, adding, “In my view, declaring VPNs haram is not correct. It’s unreasonable and a sign of a narrow mindset.”

Expanding on his argument, Jamil drew a comparison between VPNs and mobile phones, saying that “if VPNs are considered haram, then mobile phones should also fall into the same category.

“Mobile phones, even without VPNs, offer access to numerous content, and by that logic, they too should be forbidden,” he said.

The CII to prohibit VPN usage has sparked widespread debate, with critics questioning the practicality and scope of the ruling. Maulana Tariq Jamil’s comments have further fueled the conversation, raising broader questions about technological use and its alignment with Islamic principles in an increasingly digital world.