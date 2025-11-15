Karachi, Pakistan – [14th November 2025] — Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML), Pakistan’s leading automotive innovator, made history at the Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2025 by unveiling the nation’s most extensive lineup of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) under its premium EV brand, Deepal. The showcase introduced an inspiring new brand philosophy “Moving the New Generation” representing Deepal’s vision for intelligent, sustainable, and emotionally connected mobility for the new generation.

At the heart of this milestone event stood the Deepal S05, Pakistan’s 1st CKD Range- Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) — a premium C-segment SUV combining the freedom of electric driving with extended-range assurance.

Co-developed with global titans CATL (world’s #1 battery manufacturer) and Huawei, the S05 is built on the EPA1 Pure Electric Platform, offering 1,000+ km of combined range and a 100% electric driving experience with full range confidence.

Designed by Klaus Zyciora, former Global Design Chief of Volkswagen Group, it features spacecraft-inspired aesthetics, frameless doors, and a premium intelligent interior. With the longest wheelbase in its segment and 23% more cabin space than other C-SUV, it provides unmatched comfort, complemented by Zero Gravity co-pilot seat. The S05 also includes 20+ L2 ADAS features, including Remote Straight In & Out Parking (RSIO).

Master Changan Motors revealed Deepal S05 with a disruptive price of PKR 9,999,000 sending shockwaves in the industry and the bookings are now open nationwide via any Changan/Deepal dealership.

The Deepal K50 Hunter, unveiled as the world’s first REEV pickup truck, redefines the category by combining power, comfort, and sustainability. Powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged Blue Whale range extender and dual-motor 4×4 drive, it delivers up to 700–850 km of range while offering a quieter, smoother, and far more comfortable

experience than conventional diesel pickups. Customer bookings for the highly awaited K50 Hunter will commence in Q1 2026.

Meanwhile, the Deepal E07, an ultra-luxury E-segment SUV, introduced a bold newconcept, the Multi-Truck Transformer SUV, capable of transforming into a pickup. With its dual-motor AWD system (590 HP, 0–100 km/h in 3.9 seconds), Air Suspension, and Zero Gravity seats, it redefines flexibility, performance, and sophistication in electric mobility.

Lastly, Master Changan Motors also introduced the Avatr brand, marking the entry of a new ultra-premium electric brand into Pakistan. Co-developed by Changan, Huawei, and CATL, Avatr represents the pinnacle of futuristic design and intelligent performance.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors Limited, said:

“At Master Changan, we represent a new mindset, one that reimagines how Pakistan moves.

Over the next two years, we will have three brands (Changan, Deepal and Avatr) and 11 new vehicles. With innovations like the Deepal S05 REEV, Hunter K50 REEV pickup and the upcoming launch of Avatr 11, we are bridging the gap between conventional and electric mobility, bringing advanced new-energy technology to every segment.”