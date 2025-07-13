Advertisements

Karachi (Staff Reporter) A massive protest was held outside the Karachi Press Club against ongoing military operations in Pakistan’s tribal areas, with thousands of people in attendance. The protest was organized by the Bajaur Welfare Association, in collaboration with Salarzai Qaumi Ittehad, Orakzai Welfare Organization, Pakhtun Qaumi Ittehad Karachi, Daulatkhel Qaumi Ittehad, Kakazai Welfare Organization, and other political and social groups.

The protest was led by Shah Wali Khan, founding chairman of the Bajaur Welfare Association. Key participants included Sarwar Shumal, Culture Secretary of the Awami National Party; former Member of National Assembly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Attaullah Advocate; Sarbaz Abdul Rab Durrani of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party; along with representatives from various tribal alliances.

Protesters carried pictures of individuals who have been victims of terrorism in the tribal areas. Among those commemorated were prominent Pashto poet Gilman Wazir, Maulana Khan Zaib, Mufti Munir Shakir, Muhammad Idrees, Sufi Hameed, Maulana Ilyas, Senator Hidayatullah, Rehan Zaib, and others.

Speakers at the protest alleged that despite 25 years of military operations in the tribal belt, terrorism has not been eradicated. They claimed that this reflects the state’s lack of seriousness in establishing peace in the region. They further argued that these operations are a systematic attempt to displace the tribal population and gain control over the region’s natural resources.

The protesters demanded an immediate end to all military operations in the tribal areas, establishment of lasting peace, justice for the affected families, and a comprehensive review of the state’s security policies.