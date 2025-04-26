A major fire broke out at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of all flights, though no injuries were reported.

According to media sources, both domestic and international flight operations were suspended, causing significant inconvenience to travelers.

Initial reports suggest the fire started when a plane’s tire ignited upon landing. Firefighting teams promptly responded to contain the blaze. Authorities have temporarily shut down the runway as a precaution.

Footage of the incident quickly circulated on social media, showing passengers struggling amid thick smoke. In a 32-second video clip, individuals can be seen discussing the situation as a column of black smoke rises in the background. Despite the chaos, no major damages or casualties have been reported so far.