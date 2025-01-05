• Shia-Sunni Unity: A Shield Against International Conspiracies

Karachi : Islam is synonymous with obedience to the Prophet (PBUH), as Almighty Allah repeatedly commands obedience to His Messenger (PBUH) in the Holy Qur'an. Those who claim to follow Islam but neglect obedience to the Prophet (PBUH) possess only a nominal and superficial faith. These thoughts were expressed by Dr. Saeid Talebinia, Director of Khana-e-Farhang Karachi and Cultural Attaché, during his presidential address at the Fourth Annual "Masooma-e-Sindh International Interfaith Conference" held recently. The event was organized by the Zaireen Khidmat Committee Masooma-e-Sindh, in association with Karachi Editors Club, and the Sindh Department of Culture.

Dr Saeid Talebinia,Director Iranian Cultural Center Karachi

Talebinia stated that there is no sectarian divide between Shia and Sunni Muslims in Pakistan, Iran, or anywhere in the world; rather, it is an international conspiracy aimed at weakening Muslims, which Shia and Sunni unity has repeatedly thwarted and will continue to resist. Shia and Sunni Muslims are like brothers and two arms of Islam. He emphasized that prominent religious authorities, including Imam Khomeini, have declared that insulting any religious sanctity is prohibited in Sharia. Recognizing these realities is crucial to correctly understanding the enemy’s propaganda.

Dr. Talebinia added that the family of the Prophet (PBUH) welcomes followers just as the Prophet of God (PBUH) embraced Salman the Persian into his family by declaring him a member of Ahl al-Bayt. He also stated that the sacred shrines of the Imams and the purified Ahl al-Bayt are centers of devotion for all Muslims. Representing the Iranian government at the conference, he pledged to advocate for research on Masooma-e-Sindh Bibi Khadija bint Imam Musa Kazim(AS) and the construction of her shrine at the Astan-e-Quds Razavi and with the Iranian authorities.

In his speech, he paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Palestine, Lebanon, and Parachinar.